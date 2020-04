The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt at making liquidity available for weaker non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) has seen limited success so far.

In the first tranche of Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) 2.0 for an amount of Rs 25,000 crores with a 3-year tenor barely saw 50 percent subscription from banks.

RBI said that it received a total of 14 bids today amounting to Rs 12,850 crore against the Rs 25,000 crore offered, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e., the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 0.5.

This kind of a lukewarm response has not entirely come as a surprise. Several banks CNBC-TV18 has been speaking to have raised concerns about investing in instruments issued by NBFCs, even with RBI offering cheaper funds through the TLTRO window. While some banks said there was a lack of creditworthy small-sized NBFCs and MFIs where they could safely invest, others said they were already full upon their NBFC sector exposure limit.

Risk aversion was the key reason for banks staying away from further exposure to weaker NBFCs, and not the lack of liquidity in the system was a clear message from several of these banks that spoke to CNBC-TV18.

RBI had announced the second round of TLTRO, called TLTRO 2.0 on April 17, targeting the NBFCs and MFIs, with half of the Rs 50,000 crore sum earmarked for the small and mid-sized players.

Further, in order to incentivize banks, RBI had later allowed several relaxations. RBI has allowed banks to deduct their investments in instruments issued by NBFCs from their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) while calculating their obligation to lend to priority sectors.

It had also removed the 10 percent cap on the investment limit in a single entity, as also the earlier condition that upto fifty percent of the eligible instruments would necessarily have to be acquired from primary market issuances. The number of days within which these funds are to be deployed was also raised from 30 days in the case of TLTRO 1.0 to 45 days for TLTRO 2.0.