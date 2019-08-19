RBIâ€™s rate transmission push: bankers consider linking lending rates to external benchmark

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das today indicated that the regulator will soon formalise linking of lending rates to an external benchmark, a move aimed at aiding faster transmission of policy rates by banks.

Speaking at the annual FICCI-IBAÂ conference, FIBAC 2019, Shaktikanta Das said, "I think the time has now come to formalise this linking of the lending rates on new loans to external benchmarks like the repo rate. We are monitoring the developments in this regard and whatever steps are required in the coming weeks, the RBI will be initiating."

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar today said that new loans would be linked to repo rates, adding that the bank would mull extending repo-linked loans to existing customers as well. "Once I have funds available at a variable rate, it is about asset-liability matching", Kumar said, and that going forward, "more and more products will be linked to an external benchmark."

State Bank of India was one of the first banks to link its short-term loans and large savings deposits rates to the RBI's repo rate earlier this year, followed by linking of home loan rates earlier this month.The bank's lending rates for home loans linked to MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) stand at 8.35-8.90 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh.Â SBI's RLLR (repo linked lending rate) is 2.25 percent over repo rate. Therefore, if SBI does extend the external bench-marking for existing customers, interest rates could go down (5.40 percent repo rate + 2.25 percent RLLR) to as low as 7.65 percent plus spreads of 40-55 bps depending on risk profile of customers.

Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, told CNBC-TV18 that PNB is also working on linking certain loans to an external benchmark. "We may announce certain retail-\products linked to repo rates this week," Sunil Mehta said. Mehta also added thatÂ the bank would consider applying this to existing customers as well.

In the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier in August, the Governor had noted that while RBI had cut repo rate by 75 bps (until the June policy), banks had only transmitted 29 bps cut to customers. Since the 35 bps repo rate cut in the August policyÂ however, several public sector banks have cut rates by anywhere between 15-25 bps over and above the previous rate cuts.

While public sector banks are inclined to consider external benchmarking, their private banking peers aren't as keen.

Rajiv Anand, ED Wholesale Banking at Axis Bank, explained that external benchmarking isn't the only way to meet the objective of faster transmission of rate cuts. "Transmission will be much faster than you've seen so far, even with the MCLR regime, Anand said, as liquidity remains in surplus mode. As long as banks can meet RBI requirement to transmit rate cuts, there are multiple roads banks could take take, said Rajiv Anand. When asked if he would worry about losing customers to larger PSBs that were linking rates to repo rates and offering more attractive rates, Anand said Axis Bank will take steps to remain competitive.

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank, however said, "We have not yet thought it through...I think the system is gradually looking into it, and everybody is concerned and conscious about it" when asked if IDFC First Bank would consider linking its lending rates to an external benchmark.