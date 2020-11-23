Economy RBI's proposed corporate ownership of Indian banks poses high risks, says S&P Global Ratings Updated : November 23, 2020 01:54 PM IST Corporate ownership of banks raises the risk of intergroup lending, diversion of funds, and reputational exposure, S&P Global said. The agency noted the fact that the performance of India's corporate sector over the past few years has been weak with large corporate defaults. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.