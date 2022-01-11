RBI’s new rules on credit data for fintechs may not benefit all; here’s why

The new rules of the Reserve Bank of India that allow fintechs to access data from the credit information bureaus are likely to benefit only a few companies as most of them may not meet the eligibility criteria specified by the regulator, Mint reported quoting experts.

Earlier, only regulated companies such as credit institutions, insurance providers, telecom service providers, rating agencies and registered brokers could access the credit information as per the Credit Information Companies Act.

Unregulated financial technology companies had to access such information only through eligible partners like banks. Some companies acted as conduit for customers to access their credit reports.

The new rules by the RBI suggest that any company incorporated in India and controlled by Indians could access such data if they have diversified holding and have more than three years of experience.

This is likely to help fintechs provide customised products to customers, said experts.

According to Radhika Binani, chief product officer at BankBazaar, the move will help customers in three ways. First, it will help them get pre-approved offers at low interest rates and with less documentation. Second, the move will benefit customers who have a low credit score. Third, the new rules will give credit access to new customers. “I see product innovation and process efficiencies going forward," Binani told Mint.

Till now, fintechs had to depend on alternative data for judging the creditworthiness of customers. Data was sourced from social media footprint, electricity bills and telephone bills to check a customer’s creditworthiness. “With access to data for fintechs during origination, banks will be able to make more informed decisions on underwriting the credit," Mint quoted Rajesh Mirjankar, CEO of fintech digital solutions provider Kiya.ai, as saying.

However, many fintechs do not meet the RBI’s eligibility criteria to access customer information and may not be able to benefit from the new rules. A number of fintechs are foreign VC/PE funded and may not meet the ownership condition, Vivek Belgavi, partner of PwC India, told Mint.

Meanwhile, some experts have pointed out that the rules do not make it mandatory for fintech firms to seek the consent of customers before accessing their data. Although the RBI mandates that these fintechs submit a CISA auditor certification to ensure customer data protection, experts believe the new rule could result in misuse of data.

“The regulator shall closely watch data integrity and security, helping enforce compliance," Navin Surya, chairman of Fintech Convergence Council, told BloombergQuint earlier.

