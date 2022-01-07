The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has laid down new rules that will allow a wider range of companies to access to credit data of millions of Indians. Previously only regulated companies could access the credit information from credit bureaus.

Under the Credit Information Companies Act only banks, NBFCs, regulated brokers, credit institutions, insurance providers, telecom companies and a few other companies from regulated sectors had access to the financial data of Indians. Unregulated financial services, which most of the fintech segment belongs to, had to access such through eligible partners.

However, the RBI's new rules now do away with the specification of only regulated entities accessing such credit data. The RBI does mandate that the "specified users" will need to be incorporated in India, as well as owned and controlled by Indians. Additionally, such users need to have diversified and experienced ownership.

Also Read:

The new changes can liberalise the access to credit information to companies as well as reduce the time needed for information exchange in the upcoming segment. Fintech companies had often been using proprietary models to determine an approximation of credit score in absence of the more concrete data of users.

"It's important to note that fintech firms cater to demography that may not have a credit score currently. But in the long run, as digitisation permeates deep into the country, the credit information will be more widely captured," Priti Rathi Gupta, founder of LXME, a financial platform for women, said to BloombergQuint.

The newer rules are also expected to improve the data security of sensitive financial data of users. The RBI has dated in its notification that specified users will need to acquire and submit the required certification to showcase that their security systems will be enough to protect the data.