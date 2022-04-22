RBI’s new credit card issuance rules bring rural and urban cooperative banks into play

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new directions on credit and debit card issuance. These new directions are applicable to banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and will come into force from July 1, 2022.

The new rules allow the regional rural banks to issue credit cards in collaboration with the bigger banks. Financially sound urban cooperative banks (UCBs) which have a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore can issue credit cards with certain conditions too.

The NBFCs have been told not to undertake credit card business without prior approval from RBI. They will have to obtain a Certificate of Registration (COR) and show a minimum net owned funds of Rs 100 crore.

Also, the RBI will give specific permissions depending on entry into the credit or debit card business and whether it will be done virtually or physically.

The full-fledged banks will also have to show a net worth greater than Rs 100 crore to obtain permission to undertake credit card business.

Rules on co-branding arrangements

A prior RBI approval will not be necessary for the issuance of co-branded cards subject to conditions. Moreover, the urban cooperative banks have not been allowed to the issuance of co-branded cards.

NBFCs, like banks, will now barred from sharing transactions data by issuing entity with their co-branded partner. Additionally, co-branding partner cannot advertise card as its own product and the card-issuer will be liable for the acts of its co-branding partner.