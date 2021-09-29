RBI's new auto debit rules to kick in from October 1. Here's what you need to know

Do you use your debit or credit cards or mobile wallets for recurring auto-debit payments like your Netflix, Amazon, Spotify subscriptions or utility bill payments like gas & electricity etc?

If yes, then keep in mind that starting the first of October, any standing instructions you may have on your cards or via UPI will not be so automatic anymore.

RBI's new rules on recurring payments, which were extended from March 31 this year to the end of September, kick in now. So starting October 1st, you will have to complete an additional factor authentication for auto-debits for any payments upto Rs 5,000.

This will be a one-time registration process, and subsequent transactions can be performed without the additional factor authentication. While registering for a recurring payment e-mandate, customers can now provide the validity period, which was not possible before.

RBI mandates that banks also now provide a pre-transaction notification to customers at least 24 hrs in advance.

While customers didn't have this option before, now you can even choose to opt-out of a particular transaction or mandate via the link provided in the pre-debit notification.

Separately, there are also platforms like SI-hub which facilitate e-mandates on recurring card transactions where you only have to enrol once to set up your payments.

However, for any recurring transaction of more than Rs 5,000, customers will require an additional factor authentication each time they make a payment.

But don't worry about your EMI payments yet. Any standing instructions registered using bank accounts for mutual funds, SIPs, equated monthly instalments for loans etc will not be impacted by these new rules.

The new rules were introduced after a rise in customer complaints about third-party applications continuing to debit a customer's account even after the customer opted-out.

There have also been concerns on data security, privacy challenges for stored financial information. These new rules will help bring in much-needed transparency, even if there are some near term inconveniences for customers. They will also empower customers with the facility to cancel the e-mandate before automatic debits if they so wish.