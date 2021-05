Banks and NBFCs gain on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offering them the flexibility to recast loans of small borrowers. RBI also announces 35,000 crore of bond purchases under its GSAP plan. RBI singles out small finance banks for specific attention with Rs 10,000 crore liquidity support and the option to restructure loans of small borrowers. Classification of loans to microlenders as a priority sector also is a fillip.

On RBI measures, Khara said, “The steps which have been taken are very pragmatic and of course moratorium, at times it brings in unwarranted issues so from that point of view I think restructuring and that to discussion with the banks for the restructuring that goes along well in terms of mitigating the problems. Apart from that, the other steps which have been taken essentially relating to repo linked facility for all those activities which are associated with COVID and that I think is a very big step.”

Khara added, “RBI measures are not only encouraging banks to create the COVID book, but also giving them incentives to keep that surplus liquidity which is there with them at a reverse repo plus 40 basis point I think that is a very unique step which has been taken. Also on the top of it considering it for the priority sector this will be a big motivation for the banks to look out for opportunities for supporting this kind of infrastructure creation.”

On Rs 50,000 crore COVID-lending, he said, “Normally pharma companies don’t borrow much, the entities which have been borrowing are hospitals, there are labs, etc. so there is ample headroom as of now available with us also for supporting these activities so we will very actively scouting for opportunities in this sector.”

He added, “Some of the vaccine manufacturers are our customers and they have raised some money also.”

On loan restructuring, he said, “Large corporates perhaps may not have as much of a challenge on the cash flows as possibly MSMEs and the individuals would have this time. To my mind more important is that this particular sector if at all taken care of going by the past years’ experience, suppose everything comes to normal by June then I think we will have a chance to revisit the growth and growth should come back as it has been envisaged by various international bodies as well as by RBI also. To my mind, large corporates may not really need this kind of an extension of the restructuring as the situation stands now.”

