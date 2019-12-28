#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Home Finance
Finance

RBI's Financial Stability Report says credit losses in realty sector jump 7.33% in June 2019

Updated : December 28, 2019 09:48 AM IST

This spike has been led by state-run banks, whose impairment has jumped from 15 percent in June 2018 to 18.71 percent in June 2019.
The FSR said the numbers are based on an analysis of 310 real estate borrowers and the impairment numbers are based on 90-days past due.
To conclude, the report says analysis of 310 real estate related borrowers show increased stress although the aggregate exposure to the sample firms continued to increase, implying availability of credit. 
RBI's Financial Stability Report says credit losses in realty sector jump 7.33% in June 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV