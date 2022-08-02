Homefinance news

RBI's financial inclusion index rises; showing growth across all segments

RBI's financial inclusion index rises; showing growth across all segments

By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

The RBI's composite financial inclusion index (FI-Index) capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country rose to 56.4 in March 2022, showing growth across all parameters.
The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion. "The value of FI Index for March 2022 stands at 56.4 vis-a-vis 53.9 in March 2021, with growth witnessed across all the sub-indices," the RBI said in a statement.
Also Read: India gets 58.3 million ITRs filed for FY22, tad below FY21 when due date was extended
In August last year, the central bank said it has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index, incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal, as well as the pension sector, in consultation with government and respective sectoral regulators.
The FI-Index comprises three broad parameters — Access (35 percent), Usage (45 percent), and Quality (20 percent) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on several indicators. The FI-Index was constructed without any 'base year' and as such it reflects the cumulative efforts of all stakeholders over the years towards financial inclusion. The index is now published annually.
Also Read: RBI report says banks are not taking climate change-related risks seriously
Tags
Previous Article

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says rupee strong despite challenges, many telecos under DRI investigation

Next Article

Over half of India believes it will be a developed economy in 25 years: Survey