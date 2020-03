Former finance minister P Chidambaram raised concerns over the Reserve Bank of India's decision to put EMIs on hold calling the measure ambiguous and half-hearted. He, however, welcomed the central bank's decision to slash repo and reverse repo rate by 75 bps and 90 bps respectively in order to arrest the economic slowdown amid coronavirus crisis.

"The demand is that all EMI due dates must be automatically deferred, " Chidambaram tweeted after the RBI's monetary policy announcement.

I welcome the RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate and measures to provide more liquidity. However, the RBI’s direction on deferment of EMI dates is ambiguous and half-hearted. The demand is that all EMI due dates must be automatically deferred. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 27, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system. It has also allowed banks for deferment of interest on working capital loans for the next three months - until June 2020.