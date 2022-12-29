RBI's 26th financial stability report spots silver linings — highlights here

A floating demand for bank credit as well as early signs of investment cycle revival are benefiting from the improved asset quality, return to profitability and strong capital and liquidity buffers of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), the RBI said.
Even as the Indian economy combats strong global headwinds, sound macroeconomic fundamentals as well as healthy financial and non-financial sector balance sheets offer room for cautious optimism, the Reserve Bank of India's 26th issue of the financial stability report stated. The report reflects the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) sub-committee’s collective assessment on the risks to financial stability as well as the financial system's resilience.
Recommended ArticlesView All
MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023
IST2 Min(s) Read
Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Dividend yield stocks — Key benefits and top 10 performers
IST3 Min(s) Read
Here are highlights of the report:
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!