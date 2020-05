The Reserve Bank of India on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent from 4.4 percent earlier. The central bank also cut the reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.35 percent.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI voted with 5:1 to reduce the policy repo rate by 40 bps.

While addressing a press conference, Governor Das said that an off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee was conducted for the past three days.

The central bank also extended the moratorium on term loans and working capital loans by another 3 months till August 31.

"The lending institutions are permitted to restore margins for Working Capital to original level by March 31, 2021," Das said.

The accumulated interest for the moratorium period can be converted into a term loan and does not have to be repaid immediately after the moratorium ends, he added.

Further, the RBI decided to roll over the facility provided to SIDBI for another 90 days.

"In order to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities will be offered," said governor Das.

This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector, he added.

RBI noted the impact of COVID-19 on the global demand and supply and its repercussions on Indian exports and imports.

Thus for exporters, the RBI decided to increase maximum permissible period credit of post and pre-shipment to 15 months for disbursals upto July 2020.

For importers, to manage their operative cycle, outward remittances against normal imports into India, is bought to 6 months from 12 months, Das said.

Moreover, RBI extended Rs 15,000 crore line of credit to EXIM Bank for 90 days to avail USD swap facility.

