RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation — but you need not worry

homefinance NewsRBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation — but you need not worry

By CNBC-TV18 May 19, 2023 7:43:19 PM IST (Updated)

People may deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them into notes of other denominations at any bank branch from May 23, 2023. RBI announced its decision to withdraw Rs 2000 notes from circulation on Friday, May 19.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 19, said it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes will continue to be legal tender.

Also, the public may deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch.
In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into banknotes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.
