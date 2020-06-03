  • SENSEX
RBI warns SC of Rs 2 trillion blow to banks if interest during moratorium waived

Updated : June 03, 2020 07:05 PM IST

In its reply to the SC, RBI has estimated that a "forced" waiver of interest will hurt banks, by as much as Rs 2 lakh crores (1% of GDP), which will have "huge consequences" for stability of the entire financial system.
