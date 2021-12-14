RBI unveils PCA framework for NBFCs, to be effective from October 1, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday has issued a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

The RBI had introduced PCA for Scheduled Commercial Banks in 2002 and the same has been reviewed from time to time based on the experience gained and developments in the banking system.

"NBFCs have been growing in size and have substantial inter-connectedness with other segments of the financial system. Accordingly, a PCA framework for NBFCs has also been put in place to further strengthen the supervisory tools applicable to NBFCs," the central bank said in a statement.

The objective of the PCA Framework is to enable Supervisory intervention at the appropriate time and require the Supervised Entity to initiate and implement remedial measures in a timely manner, so as to restore its financial health.

The PCA framework is also intended to act as a tool for effective market discipline. It does not preclude the RBI from taking any other action as it deems fit at any time in addition to the corrective actions prescribed in the framework.

The new NBFC framework will apply to all deposit-taking NBFCs, all non-deposit taking NBFCs in middle, upper and top layers. The PCA framework for NBFCs will come into effect from October 1, 2022, based on the financial position of NBFCs on or after March 31, 2022, the RBI said.