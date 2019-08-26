RBI union warns of surplus capital transfer risks; says matter requires national consensus 

Ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s crucial board meeting on Monday, the central bank’s employees union has raised concerns over transferring its surplus capital in the current economic environment, and sought a national consensus.

In a press release issued by the All India Reserve Bank Employees Association, the union says that the Bimal Jalan panel recommendations on RBI’s Economic Capital Framework, which are yet to be made public, require further scrutiny, and a national consensus, as there are varying opinions among economic experts as to the adequacy of the current reserves of the RBI in context of national economy.

“RBI is the lender of the last resort of the baking sector of this country. Weakening its finances might be very costly during a financial/economic crisis or any global turbulence,” the release said. Further, the employees union believes that since the government itself has a gaping budget deficit and its sovereign rating is poor, the risk is heightened.

ALSO READ: Why finance ministry must not force external benchmarks on PSU banks

The union also noted that a recent study done by Columbia University jointly with RBI’s think tank CAFRAL of 47 central banks’ balance sheet shows that the core capital of RBI is not sufficient.

While the Union says it appreciated the erudition, competence, acumen of the Jalan Panel, in view of the wider and long term implications of the committee’s recommendations, it urges that “this vitally sensitive matter (must) not be hustled through. RBI and Government may try for a national consensus.”