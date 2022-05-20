RBI transfers less money than Finance Minister budgeted as dividend from the central bank

"The board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 percent," the RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said its board had approved a dividend payment of Rs 30,307 crore to the government for the financial year ended March 2022.

"The board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 percent," the RBI said in a statement.

Also Read:

However, the amount is less compared to the earlier period. Last year in May, the RBI declared a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore for the nine-month period (July 2020 to March 2021). The dividend was paid for that period as RBI aligned its financial year with the government's financial year.

Year RBI dividend FY14 Rs 33,010 crore FY15 Rs 52,679 crore FY16 Rs 65,896 crore FY17 Rs 65,876 crore FY18 Rs 30,659 crore FY19 Rs 50,000 crore FY20 Rs 1,75,988 crore FY21 Rs 57,128 crore FY22 Rs 99,122 crore FY23 Rs 30,307 crore

Also, in the 2022 Union Budget, the government was expecting Rs 73,948 crore as dividends from the RBI and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23. In absolute term, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of RBI, nationalised banks & financial institutions during the current fiscal.

Earlier, the RBI followed the July-June period as against the government's April-March financial year. During its meeting, the board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments.

The board also discussed the working of RBI during the year April 2021 to March 2022 and approved the annual report and accounts for the accounting year 2021-22, the statement said.