  • RBI transfers less money than Finance Minister budgeted as dividend from the central bank

RBI transfers less money than Finance Minister budgeted as dividend from the central bank

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
"The board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 percent," the RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said its board had approved a dividend payment of Rs 30,307 crore to the government for the financial year ended March 2022.
However, the amount is less compared to the earlier period. Last year in May, the RBI declared a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore for the nine-month period (July 2020 to March 2021). The dividend was paid for that period as RBI aligned its financial year with the government's financial year.
YearRBI dividend
FY14Rs 33,010 crore
FY15Rs 52,679 crore
FY16Rs 65,896 crore
FY17Rs 65,876 crore
FY18Rs 30,659 crore
FY19Rs 50,000 crore
FY20Rs 1,75,988 crore
FY21Rs 57,128 crore
FY22Rs 99,122 crore
FY23Rs 30,307 crore
 
Also, in the 2022 Union Budget, the government was expecting Rs 73,948 crore as dividends from the RBI and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23. In absolute term, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of RBI, nationalised banks & financial institutions during the current fiscal.
Earlier, the RBI followed the July-June period as against the government's April-March financial year. During its meeting, the board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments.
The board also discussed the working of RBI during the year April 2021 to March 2022 and approved the annual report and accounts for the accounting year 2021-22, the statement said.
