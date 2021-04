The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced to provide additional liquidity support of Rs 50,000 crore for fresh lending in 2021 to the financial institutions.

In its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY22, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that liquidity support of Rs 50,000 crore for fresh lending in 2021 will be provided to financial institutions such as NABARD, NHB and SIDBI.

He said that Rs 25,000 crore will be provided to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Rs 10,000 crore to the National Housing Bank (NHB) and Rs 15,000 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Das said the RBI will support the market with adequate liquidity via its various tool kits.