RBI to meet with select large NBFCs to discuss financial landscape today

The meeting is expected to be presided over by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Other senior officials from the RBI are also expected to participate in the meeting, which is likely to discuss recovery-related measures, the impact of the First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG), and the identification of potential stress areas in terms of asset quality, along with the Governor.