RBI to extend on-tap TLTRO scheme by 3 months to December 31

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will extend the on-tap Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) scheme till December 31, 2021, from the current September 30, 2021, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday while making monetary policy announcements.

"On-tap, TLTRO scheme was announced to address stressed sectors identified by KV Kamath committee and NBFC needs," Das said.

"Given the nascent and fragile economic recovery, it has now been decided to extend the on-tap targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) scheme further by a period of three months till December 31, 2021," he said.

On March 27, 2020, he said, banks were allowed to avail of funds under the marginal standing facility (MSF) by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) up to an additional one percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), i.e. cumulatively up to 3 percent of NDTL.

"To provide comfort to banks on their liquidity requirements, including meeting their Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirement, this relaxation which is currently available till September 30, 2021, is being extended for a further period of three months, up to December 31, 2021. This dispensation provides increased access to funds to the extent of Rs 1.62 lakh crore and qualifies as high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) for the LCR," Das added.

Meanwhile, the RBI decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of the second COVID wave.

This is the seventh time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.