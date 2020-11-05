  • SENSEX
RBI to continue OMO purchase auctions of Rs 20,000 crore

Updated : November 05, 2020 10:43 PM IST

The RBI has expanded the scale of outright open market operation purchases of Government of India securities from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore per auction.
The total amount of OMOs conducted in the second half of 2020-21 has been of the order of Rs 66,305 crore so far.
