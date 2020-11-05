Finance RBI to continue OMO purchase auctions of Rs 20,000 crore Updated : November 05, 2020 10:43 PM IST The RBI has expanded the scale of outright open market operation purchases of Government of India securities from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore per auction. The total amount of OMOs conducted in the second half of 2020-21 has been of the order of Rs 66,305 crore so far. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.