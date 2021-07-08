RBI to conduct Rs 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will carry out an open market purchase of government bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on Thursday i.e. today.

The central bank will purchase five government securities of different maturities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The RBI had said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, and purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off. The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day, it had added.

On June 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct an open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1.2 lakh crore under the GSAP 2.0 in the second quarter of 2021-22 to support the market.

The next purchase under GSAP 2.0 will be conducted on July 22 for Rs 20,000 crore. The RBI had conducted an open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1 lakh crore under the GSAP 1.0 in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

