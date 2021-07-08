Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • RBI to conduct Rs 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today

    RBI to conduct Rs 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The central bank will purchase five government securities of different maturities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

    RBI to conduct Rs 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will carry out an open market purchase of government bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on Thursday i.e. today.
    The central bank will purchase five government securities of different maturities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.
    The RBI had said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, and purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off. The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day, it had added.
    On June 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct an open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1.2 lakh crore under the GSAP 2.0 in the second quarter of 2021-22 to support the market.
    The next purchase under GSAP 2.0 will be conducted on July 22 for Rs 20,000 crore. The RBI had conducted an open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1 lakh crore under the GSAP 1.0 in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.
    The RBI had conducted open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1 lakh crore under the G-SAP 1.0 in first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.
    -With inputs from PTI
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Momentumisers: Equitas SFB outperforms Nifty; key levels to watch

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,092.00 -96.25 -2.30
    Tata Motors311.80 -5.30 -1.67
    JSW Steel682.70 -7.70 -1.12
    HUL2,455.05 -26.60 -1.07
    ONGC118.65 -1.25 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,455.30 -24.75 -1.00
    Sun Pharma675.45 -4.90 -0.72
    Kotak Mahindra1,751.90 -9.70 -0.55
    Nestle17,618.90 -95.90 -0.54
    Bajaj Finance6,166.50 -32.25 -0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,999.50 452.50 1.64
    IndusInd Bank1,055.10 10.20 0.98
    IOC108.75 0.80 0.74
    Titan Company1,739.00 11.75 0.68
    BPCL463.00 2.50 0.54
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank1,055.65 11.05 1.06
    Bajaj Auto4,090.00 41.75 1.03
    Titan Company1,739.80 12.75 0.74
    NTPC118.05 0.70 0.60
    UltraTechCement6,956.40 33.55 0.48

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.69750.08250.11
    Euro-Rupee88.0940-0.0760-0.09
    Pound-Rupee102.9570-0.2530-0.25
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67580.00160.23
    View More