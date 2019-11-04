RBI tightens pay norms for bank chiefs; says compensation must be linked with risk outcomes

The Reserve Bank of India has overhauled the compensation norms for heads of private banks, aligning the paychecks with the performance of banks as well as risk outcomes.

The regulator on Monday released final guidelines on the compensation of Whole Time Directors/ Chief Executive Officers/ Material Risk Takers and Control Function staff of all private banks, which will come into effect starting April 2020.

As per the new guidelines, banks will have to ensure that the compensation of the CEOs, directors and other key personnel are adjusted for all types of risks. It said that compensation outcomes must be symmetric with risk outcomes, and payouts sensitive to the time horizon of the risks. The mix of cash, equity and other forms of compensation must be consistent with risk alignment, RBI noted.

At least half of the total compensation of bank chiefs will now mandatorily have to be in the form of variable pay, and the total variable pay has now been capped at 300 percent of the fixed pay.

RBI said, "In case variable pay is up to 200 percent of the fixed pay, a minimum of 50 percent of the variable pay; and in case variable pay is above 200 percent, a minimum of 67 percent of the variable pay should be via non-cash instruments. In the event that an executive is barred by statute or regulation from the grant of share-linked instruments, his/her variable pay will be capped at 150 percent of the fixed pay, but shall not be less than 50 percent of the fixed pay."

To ensure adequate recognition of the risks and long-term consequences that actions of bank heads pose to organisations, the regulator noted that any deterioration in the financial performance of the bank should generally lead to a contraction in the total amount of variable compensation, which can even be reduced to zero.

Additionally, it has made deferral arrangements mandatory for the variable portion of the compensation, with at least 60 percent of the total variable pay​ now under such an arrangement. The deferral period would be a minimum of three years.

This deferred compensation will now be subject to malus/clawback arrangements in the case of the subdued or negative financial performance of the bank in any year.