RBI tells Paytm Payments Bank to stop adding new customers with immediate effect

In a setback for digital financial services firm Paytm Payment Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday has directed the bank to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

Based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, the apex bank has directed Paytm Payments Bank to appoint an information technology (IT) audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

Paytm Payments Bank got approval from RBI last year and has been given the scheduled bank status. The bank has been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The bank supports 33.3 crore Paytm Wallets and enables consumers to make payments at over 87,000 online merchants and 2.11 crore in-store merchants.

