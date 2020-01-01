Business
RBI tells cooperative banks to seek approval before CEO appointment, says report
Updated : January 01, 2020 09:42 AM IST
In its attempt to better regulate the UCBs, the RBI had previously capped a limit for single borrower and enhanced sector lending requirements.
The RBI's latest announcement is part of the guidelines on the constitution of the board of management (BoM) which will be in addition to the board of directors (BoD) for UCBs with Rs 100 crore or more in deposits.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more