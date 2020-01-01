#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
RBI tells cooperative banks to seek approval before CEO appointment, says report

Updated : January 01, 2020 09:42 AM IST

In its attempt to better regulate the UCBs, the RBI had previously capped a limit for single borrower and enhanced sector lending requirements.
The RBI's latest announcement is part of the guidelines on the constitution of the board of management (BoM) which will be in addition to the board of directors (BoD) for UCBs with Rs 100 crore or more in deposits.
