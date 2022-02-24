Crackdown on digital loan violators: RBI cancels Cashbean parent PC Financial Services' registration

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the registration of PC Financial Services, which was engaged in a mobile app-based lending business through its app called Cashbean, for " gross violations".

The move will affect all those using Cashbean personal loan app. On the Google Play Store itself, the app has over 1 crore downloads. The RBI said Gurugram-based PC Financial Services, which is a 100 percent subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Chinese-Norwegian tech company Opera Ltd, "shall not transact the business of a non-banking financial institution".

According to the RBI, it cancelled the PC Financial Services' certificate of registration on account of supervisory concerns such as gross violations of RBI directions on outsourcing and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

The company was also found to be charging usurious rates of interest and other charges to its borrowers in an opaque manner apart from indulging in unauthorised use of logos of RBI and CBI for recovery from the borrowers in gross violation of the Fair Practices Code, the RBI said.

Just days ago, s everal users of Indiabulls-owned Dhani Loans and Services Ltd were shocked to find unaccounted outstanding loans appearing on their credit history without their consent. Users took to social media to raise concern over the misuse of their PAN details by unknown third parties to avail loans from the fintech start-up. Some users of Dhani have approached the RBI and cybercrime authorities alleging fraud and said they fear KYC norms were not being followed.

PC Financial Services has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate for some time now. The ED had seized Rs 51.22 crore from bank accounts and virtual accounts with the company after attaching assets worth Rs 238 crore "on charges of money laundering and violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)".

The February 23 crackdown against PC Financial Services is one of the first such actions from the central bank against digital lenders. Last year, the RBI had constituted a working group under the chairmanship of executive director Jayant Kumar Dash on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps.

The working group was set up against the backdrop of business conduct and customer protection concerns arising out of the spurt in digital lending activities.

The working group made several recommendations, including separate legislation to prevent illegal digital lending activities, subjecting digital lending apps to a verification process by a nodal agency, and establishing a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) covering the participants in the digital lending ecosystem.

Among other things, the group suggested the development of certain baseline technology standards and compliance with those standards as a pre-condition for offering digital lending solutions. The loans, it added, should be disbursed directly into the bank accounts of borrowers and serviced only through bank accounts of the digital lenders.

Data collection with the prior and explicit consent of borrowers should have verifiable audit trails and should be stored in servers located in India. It is further stipulated that the use of unsolicited commercial communications for digital loans should be governed by a code of conduct to be put in place by the proposed SRO.

Algorithmic features used in digital lending to be documented to ensure necessary transparency said the report.