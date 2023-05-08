RBI slaps Rs 1.73-crore fine on HSBC for wrong credit card data

HSBC furnished incorrect credit information in respect of a number of expired credit cards with nil dues to all four credit information companies, as per RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, May 8, said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) for contravention of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

According to an RBI press release, HSBC furnished incorrect credit information in respect of a number of expired credit cards with nil dues to all four credit information companies.

"The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (lSE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, contravention of the aforesaid rules by the bank," the apex bank said.

Further, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the said provisions of CIC Rules, the RBI said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of the aforesaid CIC Rules was substantiated and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty, the apex bank said.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the central bank said.

The penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under the provisions of Section 25 (1) and Section 23 (4) of the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.