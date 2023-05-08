English
RBI slaps Rs 1.73 crore fine on HSBC for wrong credit card data

RBI slaps Rs 1.73-crore fine on HSBC for wrong credit card data

RBI slaps Rs 1.73-crore fine on HSBC for wrong credit card data
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 8, 2023 6:51:14 PM IST (Published)

HSBC furnished incorrect credit information in respect of a number of expired credit cards with nil dues to all four credit information companies, as per RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, May 8, said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) for contravention of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

According to an RBI press release, HSBC furnished incorrect credit information in respect of a number of expired credit cards with nil dues to all four credit information companies.
"The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (lSE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, contravention of the aforesaid rules by the bank," the apex bank said.
