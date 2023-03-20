RBI slaps fine of Rs 2.27 crore on RBL Bank for non-compliance

RBI's action is based on observations regarding deficiencies in regulatory compliance in the period FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22. Shares of RBL Bank Ltd ended at Rs 137.40, down by Rs 3.60, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, March 20, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.27 crore on RBL Bank Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions.

The action is based on observations regarding deficiencies in regulatory compliance in the period FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22, and is not intended to pronounce on the validity of any transaction or agreements between the bank and its customers.

In a statement, the central bank said the penalty is for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on the Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018, Fair Practices Code for Lenders, credit card operations of banks, managing risks, and the code of conduct in outsourcing of financial services by banks and recovery agents engaged by banks.

"After considering the RBL Bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions," it added.

The penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

