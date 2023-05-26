RBI fines Central Bank of India with Rs 84.50 lakh penalty for regulatory non-compliance

The penalty does not pass judgment on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, but rather focuses on regulatory compliance shortcomings, RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a substantial monetary penalty of Rs 84.50 lakh on Central Bank of India.

The penalty was imposed on Thursday, May 25, 2023, due to the bank's failure to comply with certain provisions outlined in the 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016' and the 'Master Circular on Customer Service in Banks', the apex bank informed in a statement.

