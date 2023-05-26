English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homefinance NewsRBI fines Central Bank of India with Rs 84.50 lakh penalty for regulatory non compliance

    RBI fines Central Bank of India with Rs 84.50 lakh penalty for regulatory non-compliance

    RBI fines Central Bank of India with Rs 84.50 lakh penalty for regulatory non-compliance
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha  May 26, 2023 6:34:17 PM IST (Published)

    The penalty does not pass judgment on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, but rather focuses on regulatory compliance shortcomings, RBI said.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a substantial monetary penalty of Rs 84.50 lakh on Central Bank of India.

    The penalty was imposed on Thursday, May 25, 2023, due to the bank's failure to comply with certain provisions outlined in the 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016' and the 'Master Circular on Customer Service in Banks', the apex bank informed in a statement.
    The penalty does not pass judgment on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, but rather focuses on regulatory compliance shortcomings.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X