Finance RBI signs documents to extend $400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka: Indian mission Updated : July 25, 2020 07:25 PM IST The currency swap arrangement will remain available till November 2022, the Indian mission said in a press release. In May, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an additional request to India for a special $1.1 billion currency swap facility.