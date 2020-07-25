  • SENSEX
RBI signs documents to extend $400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka: Indian mission

Updated : July 25, 2020 07:25 PM IST

The currency swap arrangement will remain available till November 2022, the Indian mission said in a press release.
In May, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an additional request to India for a special $1.1 billion currency swap facility.
