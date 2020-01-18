#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
RBI should act as lender of last resort to NBFC sector: SBI economists

Updated : January 18, 2020 04:36 PM IST

The economists said RBI should "seriously think" of providing liquidity to NBFCs against the assets held by the lenders.
The NBFC sector has been in turmoil since 2018 after the collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS.
The economists said the measures taken so far by the government and RBI have been focused on long-term strengthening of the NBFC sector.
Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31

