RBI should act as lender of last resort to NBFC sector: SBI economists
Updated : January 18, 2020 04:36 PM IST
The economists said RBI should "seriously think" of providing liquidity to NBFCs against the assets held by the lenders.
The NBFC sector has been in turmoil since 2018 after the collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS.
The economists said the measures taken so far by the government and RBI have been focused on long-term strengthening of the NBFC sector.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more