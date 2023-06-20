No clause on compromise with wilful defaulters, RBI clarifies in new 8-point FAQs

The RBI said the new circular 'Framework for Compromise Settlements and Technical Write-offs,' will not dilute the penal measures applicable to borrowers classified as wilful defaulters or fraud.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, June 20, clarified that the central bank has not introduced any new clause permitting lenders to enter into compromise settlements with borrowers classified as fraud or wilful defaulters.

The apex bank today came out with an 8-point reckoner for frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the 'Framework for Compromise Settlements and Technical Write-offs' circular, dated June 8, 2023.

According to the FAQs, the provision enabling banks to enter into compromise settlement in respect of borrowers categorised as fraud or wilful defaulter is not a new regulatory instruction and has been the settled regulatory stance for more than 15 years. This enabler is already available to banks as per the extant instructions, the central bank said.

Further, the RBI mentioned that the new circular will not dilute the penal measures applicable to borrowers classified as wilful defaulters or fraud and will continue to be applicable in cases where the banks enter into compromise settlements with such borrowers.

Also, such penal measures entail that no additional facilities should be granted by any bank or financial institution to borrowers listed as wilful defaulters and that such companies (including their entrepreneurs or promoters) be debarred from institutional finance for floating new ventures for a period of five years from the date of removal of their name from the list of wilful defaulters, the central bank noted.

In addition, borrowers classified as fraud are debarred from availing bank finance for a period of five years from the date of full payment of the defrauded amount, the RBI said in the FAQs.

Talking about the minimum cooling period of 12 months prescribed in the circular, the apex bank clarified that borrowers classified as fraud or wilful defaulters won't be able to borrow fresh funds from the lenders after the cooling period.