RBI sets up 'Innovation Pavilion' at G20 FMCBG venue, showcases its digital initiatives

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a stall —Innovation Pavilion, at the venue of third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors to showcase its recent innovation initiatives relating to pilot on 'Frictionless Credit' and 'Central Bank Digital Currency'. With its pilot initiatives, the RBI aims to revolutionise the financial landscape.

The exhibition, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, from July 14 to July 18, 2023, aims to bring forth transformative ideas and technologies that promise to shape the future of banking and credit delivery worldwide.

As part of the ‘Frictionless Credit’, an experience center has been setup to give a real life feel of the transformational Digital Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and Digital Dairy journey. The digital KCC highlights how digitized land record data can be used to sanction and disburse loans in a completely paperless and digitized manner, liberating farmers from the need to visit physical bank branches.

The digital journey includes seamless account opening through e-KYC, accessing digitized state government land records, credit bureau scores, and other critical information. The entire loan process, including document creation and loan disbursement, is fully automated and integrated, substantially reducing operational expenses and turnaround times from weeks to mere minutes.

Similarly, the digital dairy loan showcases the use of digitized milk pouring data from milk cooperatives to enable an end-to-end digitalized loan sanctioning process, further streamlining credit access for the dairy sector.

The exhibition also offers insights into the upcoming digital Tech Platform, aimed at facilitating frictionless credit for various loan types, including MSME, Personal Loans, KCC, and dairy loans, by integrating various digital data points. The platform envisages a ‘plug and play’ model, which will connect all financial sector players, eliminating the need for bespoke bilateral integrations, and revolutionizing credit delivery processes.

As the 'Central Bank Digital Currency- India Story' unfolds in the pavilion, visitors gain valuable understanding of the concept, motivation, and use cases of the CBDC-Retail (e₹) pilot. The limited inter-operability with UPI and future use case proposals demonstrate the vast potential of a central bank digital currency in modernizing financial transactions.

Further, live transactions on CBDC -Retail (e₹) was being showcased, duly supported by a short video on ‘Central Bank Digital Currency- India Story’. The video elaborated on the concept, motivation, and current use cases of the ongoing CBDC-Retail (e₹) pilot. It highlighted the limited inter-operability with UPI and presented the audience with proposals under consideration for future use cases.

It's worth noting that the CBDC Retail Pilot has already scaled up spanning 13 banks across 26 cities with over 13 lakh CBDC-R users and 3 lakh merchants onboarded.

RBI is working towards full scale inter-operability with UPI QR code, it said, adding, the arrangement for live transaction experience in e₹ at the pavilion was well appreciated by the visitors.

The third G20 FMCBG meeting started on Monday, and is being chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.