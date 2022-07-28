Homefinance news

RBI sets deadline for card tokenisation to October 1

RBI sets deadline for card tokenisation to October 1

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The acquiring banks may keep CoF data on file until January 31, 2023 for use in handling any post-transaction activities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a circular on Thursday notified that all entities, with the exception of card issuers and card networks, are required to purge the Card-On-File (CoF) data stored previously by October 1, 2022.
The following interim measures have been approved by the RBI to make the transition to an alternative system for transactions easier.
In addition to the card issuer and the card network, the merchant or its Payment Aggregator (PA) participating in transaction settlement may keep CoF data for a maximum of T+4 days (where "T" denotes the transaction date) or until the settlement date, whichever comes first.
Also Read: RBI Governor Das: Fintech firms must work under the licence granted to them
These records must be deleted after use and must only be utilised for the settlement of such transactions.
The acquiring banks may keep CoF data on file until January 31, 2023, for use in handling any post-transaction activities.
In the event of any non-compliance, the RBI will take the appropriate disciplinary action, including the imposition of business restrictions.
Also Read: RBI postpones MPC meet for setting rates to August 3
(Edited by : Anand Singha, Priyanka Deshpande)
Tags
Previous Article

Breather for payment aggregators as RBI gives second chance to submit licence applications

Next Article

HDFC profit to grow by one-third on dividend income boost but margin might shrink