RBI says SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks or SIBs

SIBs are subjected to higher levels of supervision so as to prevent disruption in financial services in the event of any failure. The RBI issued the framework for dealing with domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) in July 2014.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, January 2, said private sector lenders ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and state-owned State Bank of India (SBI), continue to be identified as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs).

State Bank of India , ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs," RBI said in a statement.

The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs was phased in from April 1, 2016, and became fully effective from April 1, 2019. The additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer, the central bank said.

The current update is based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2022.

The additional CET1 requirement as a percentage of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in the case of SBI is 0.6 percent, while for the other two banks it is 0.2 percent.

Based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it.

The D-SIB framework requires the central to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these lenders in appropriate buckets depending upon their systemic importance scores (SISs).

In case a foreign bank having a branch presence in India is a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB), it has to maintain an additional CET1 capital surcharge in the country as applicable, proportionate to its RWAs.

SIBs are seen as 'too big to fail (TBTF),' creating expectations of government support for them in times of financial distress. These banks also enjoy certain advantages in funding markets.