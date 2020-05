The Reserve Bank of India today said 99.2 percent of The CKP Co-operative Bank's 1.32 lakh customers hold accounts having funds of less than Rs 5 lakh, and will be eligible for full recovery under the DICGC scheme when the bank is liquidated.

CKP Co-op Bank Ltd., Mumbai has been under All Inclusive Directions of @RBI since 2014. As there was no scope for revival of the bank, its licence has been cancelled. Out of 132170 depositors of the bank, about 99.2% will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC. — Yogesh Dayal (@YogeshDayal17) May 3, 2020

The RBI yesterday also said that all depositors will be covered under the deposit insurance scheme of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) but did not specify how many of the bank's customers had accounts having less than Rs 5 lakh.

The limit of the DICGC scheme, which protects depositors in case of a bank failure, was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh after the PMC Bank episode.

