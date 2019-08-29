RBI reveals banks are taking nearly 5 years to even detect cases of large frauds
Updated : August 29, 2019 11:21 PM IST
Value of bank frauds in FY19 has risen 74 percent, shows RBI's annual report
Average lag between date of occurrence of fraud & detection by banks is 22 months
Banks are taking 55 months to detect fraud cases of over Rs 100 crore
