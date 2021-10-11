RBI retains advisory committee for Srei Group companies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that it has decided to retain the three-member advisory committee of two Srei Group companies - Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited.

The members of the Committee are R. Subramaniakumar, former MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank, T T Srinivasaraghavan, former Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited and Farokh N Subedar, former Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary, Tata Sons Limited.

"Upon admission of the petitions for insolvency resolution process by the Kolkata Bench of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal in respect of SIFL and SEFL vide orders dated October 08, 2021, the Reserve Bank has decided that the above mentioned three-member Committee shall continue as the Advisory Committee constituted under Rule 5 (c) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019. The Advisory Committee shall advise the Administrator in the operations of the SIFL and SEFL during the corporate insolvency resolution process," the RBI said in a statement.

Earlier on October 4, the RBI superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator. Further, the central bank had constituted a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator in the discharge of his duties.