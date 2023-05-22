RBI responds to speculation regarding reintroduction of Rs 1,000 banknotes

RBI on Friday in a surprise move announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday addressed recent speculation surrounding the reintroduction of Rs 1,000 banknotes and categorically denied the existence of any such proposal. Governor Das dismissed the reports as speculative, reaffirming that there are no immediate plans to bring back the Rs 1,000 denomination.

Responding to a question raised during the press conference, Governor Das stated, "That's speculative. There's no such proposal right now." His remarks aimed to dispel the circulating rumors and clarify the RBI's position on the matter.

The Rs 2,000 denomination was introduced in November 2016 as part of the demonetisation exercise aimed at rapidly replenishing the currency in circulation after the withdrawal of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. During the demonetisation initiative, the legal tender status of existing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes was withdrawn, resulting in the removal of Rs 10 lakh crore from circulation overnight. To address the urgent need for currency in the economy, the RBI introduced the Rs 2,000 banknote to facilitate the swift replenishment of monetary value.