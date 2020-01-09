RBI releases video KYC norms for financial services firms

With a view to leverage the digital channels for Know Your Customer (KYC) process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has decided to the permit video-based customer identification process as an alternative method of establishing the customer’s identity.

Video Recording

According to RBI, financial services firms like banks can record video as well as capture photographs of the customer present for identification and can use either OTP based Aadhaar e-KYC authentication or offline verification of Aadhaar for identification.

Geo-Tagging

Coming to geo-tagging, live location of the customer shall be captured to ensure that customer is physically present in India and services of business correspondents may be used by banks for capturing video.

Document Identification

For document identification, financial services firms shall capture a clear image of the PAN card to be displayed by the customer during the process, except in cases where e-PAN is provided by the customer. The PAN details shall be verified from the database of the issuing authority.

Approval for E-Document

Further, the central bank has given approval for e-document, such as valid digital signature including documents issued to the digital locker account of the customer.

Guidelines for Video Recording

The central bank laid out guidelines for video recording like varied questions during video interactions, storing of video recording in a safe and secure manner with the date and time stamp, blacking out the Aadhaar number, software and security audit and validation of the application.

Use of Latest Technology