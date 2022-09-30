RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulation guidelines

By CNBCTV18.com

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday released a list of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper layer as per the scale-based regulation guidelines:

Name of the NBFC Category of the NBFC LIC Housing Finance Ltd Deposit taking HFC Bajaj Finance Limited Deposit taking NBFC-ICC Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Deposit taking NBFC-ICC Tata Sons Private Limited CIC L&T Finance Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Shanghvi Finance Private Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Deposit taking NBFC-ICC PNB Housing Finance Limited Deposit taking HFC Tata Capital Financial Services Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Aditya Birla Finance Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC HDB Financial Services Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Muthoot Finance Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

"The NBFCs mentioned in the table should put in place a board approved policy for adoption of the enhanced regulatory framework applicable to NBFC-UL and chart out an implementation plan for adhering to the new set of regulations within three months from the date of this press release," the RBI said.

The boards of these NBFCs would also be required to ensure that the stipulations prescribed for the NBFC-UL are adhered to within 24 months at maximum from the date of the press statement, the RBI added.

HDFC Limited not included in NBFC-UL

It added that despite HDFC Limited appearing in the list of top 10 NBFCs in terms of asset size, it is not being included in the list of NBFC-UL in the present review because of the ongoing merger process.