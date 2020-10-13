  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Here are the key stocks that moved the most today
Global stocks creep higher on US stimulus hopes, yuan sinks
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 7 paise lower at 73.35 against US dollar
Home Finance
Finance

RBI releases FAQs on one-time loan restructuring scheme for COVID-19 related stress

Updated : October 13, 2020 11:12 PM IST

The scheme allows banks to restructure loans of borrowers that were regular in their repayments and did not have more than 30 days overdue as of March 1, 2020, without downgrading their asset classification to a non-performing asset.
RBI releases FAQs on one-time loan restructuring scheme for COVID-19 related stress

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

Nifty can drop 1,000 points if key 11,825 support broken: Kedianomics

Nifty can drop 1,000 points if key 11,825 support broken: Kedianomics

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement