RBI rejigs portfolios of deputy governors, Michael Patra to run monetary policy division
Updated : January 15, 2020 10:01 PM IST
Besides the governor, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has four deputy governors looking after different departments.
Michael Debabrata Patra, who was the executive director, took over the post that was lying vacant since June last year when Viral Acharya resigned.
As deputy governor, Patra will look after the Monetary Policy Department including Forecasting and Modelling Unit (MPD/MU), the central bank said.
