Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: An RTI activist wants to see 'all files' on the ban decision, here's RBI's response

By Anshul  Jun 21, 2023 10:23:47 AM IST (Updated)

RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management on May 19. Recently, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale filed an RTI asking the reason for the same. Read this to know what central bank replied

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it cannot provide information about its decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note as it may affect India’s “relation with foreign state”. The central bank stated this in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

“Information sought is exempted from disclosure under section 8(1)(a) of RTI Act, 2005, as sharing of the information may adversely affect the security, strategic and economic interest of the State, relation with foreign State,” the RBI said.
