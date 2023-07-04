RBI rejects 3 more small finance bank licence applications

The rejected applicants were Akhil Kumar Gupta, Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Ltd and West End Housing Finance Ltd. The RBI has received 12 applications to set up banks under its 'on-tap' guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, July 4, rejected three applications for small finance bank licences as they "were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval."

The rejected applicants were Akhil Kumar Gupta, Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Ltd and West End Housing Finance Ltd , the central bank said in a press release.

"The examination of three more applications for setting up a small finance bank has been completed as per the procedure laid down under extant guidelines. Based on the assessment of the applications, the following applicants were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval to set up a small finance bank," the bank said.

The remaining applications are under examination, the central bank added.

The RBI noted that it has received 12 applications to set up banks under the Guidelines for 'on tap' Licensing of Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks . In 2022, the RBI rejected six applications for setting up banks, including for small finance banks, as these were “not found” suitable.

Applicants not found suitable under these guidelines are UAE Exchange and Financial Services Limited; The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd (REPCO Bank); Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Ltd, Pankaj Vaish, and others, it said.

The RBI further said the applicants not found suitable under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks are VSoft Technologies Private Ltd and Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Ltd.