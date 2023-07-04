CNBC TV18
RBI rejects 3 more small finance bank licence applications
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 4, 2023

The rejected applicants were Akhil Kumar Gupta, Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Ltd and West End Housing Finance Ltd. The RBI has received 12 applications to set up banks under its 'on-tap' guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, July 4, rejected three applications for small finance bank licences as they "were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval."

The rejected applicants were Akhil Kumar Gupta, Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Ltd and West End Housing Finance Ltd , the central bank said in a press release.
"The examination of three more applications for setting up a small finance bank has been completed as per the procedure laid down under extant guidelines. Based on the assessment of the applications, the following applicants were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval to set up a small finance bank," the bank said.
