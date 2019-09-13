Economy
RBI reduces risk weight for consumer credit
Updated : September 13, 2019 11:49 AM IST
The risk weight for consumer credit, including personal loans, but excluding credit card receivables was reduced from 125 percent to 100 percent.
Effectively, the move will free up capital from the banking sector which would have been set aside while extending such loans.
