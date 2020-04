The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday conducted third Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) for Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor and received total bids amounting to Rs 1,13,470 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio of 4.5.

The central bank had announced the LTROs on February 6 and has pumped in liquidity worth Rs 1 lakh crore since then, and the TLTRO was announced on March 27.